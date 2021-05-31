Named: 13 CQ groups to cash in on $436K funding

Christine and Tiarne from the Rockhampton Special School Parents and Citizens Association.

Christine and Tiarne from the Rockhampton Special School Parents and Citizens Association.

More than $436,000 of funding has been awarded to organisations in Rockhampton and Keppel through the State Government’s Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The following are the grant recipients:

Archer Street Amateur Boxing Club Inc – $15,000 to purchase a boxing ring and PA system

Capricornia Cue Sports Incorporated – $35,000 to install air conditioners

Central Queensland First Aid Volunteers Inc – $35,000 to purchase a motor vehicle

Endeavour Foundation – $34,730 to purchase confidential recycling bins

Gumbi-Gumbi Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Corporation – $35,000 to construct a shed and replace a fence

Narnia Kindergarten and Pre-School Association Inc – $35,000 to upgrade a bathroom

Rockhampton Special School Parents and Citizens Association – $32,440.85 to purchase IT equipment

Yeppoon Tennis Club – $35,000 convert two tennis courts into pickleball courts

Sporting Shooters Association of Australia Rockhampton – $29,591

Emu Park Historical Museum Society – $35,000

Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club – $31,500

Rocky City Amateur Swimming Club – $20,520 for equipment

Yeppoon Indoor Bowling Club – $18,860 for clubhouse upgrades

Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke said the fund was “a real lifeline for hundreds of community and sporting groups, as well as local councils”.

“Without it, many worthy projects would simply never come to fruition, like the purchase of new IT equipment at Rockhampton Special School,” he said.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga congratulated the six successful organisations in her electorate.

“John Latinovic from the Yeppoon Tennis Club was absolutely over the moon to receive $35,000 from the fund to go towards converting two tennis courts into pickleball courts,” she said.

“He told me the local uptake of pickleball is increasing each week from school age to pensioners, and the game has enjoyed a growth rate of 27.1 per cent over the past three years.”

About the shooting club, she said: “I’m booked in to have a shoot with branch members on Saturday, May 29 and look forward to hearing their plans with the grant from Darryl Porteous and his team there.”

The latest round of GCBF awarded grants to more than 700 organisations throughout the state.

Round 110 is currently open for application and close on June 30.

The grants are merit based and funding is allocated by an independent panel.

Originally published as Named: 13 CQ groups to cash in on $436K funding