Named: 19yo who stole red Mazda 2

A MALE accused of stealing a Mazda 2 and who was apprehended driving a Holden Commodore sedan at Allenstown has been remanded in custody.

Larry Damien Quartermaine, 19, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning.

The Berserker man has been charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle (Mazda 2), unlawful possession of a category H weapon (handgun), possession of explosives (ammunition), possession of dangerous drug (amphetamine), obstruct police and two counts of stealing (fuel and number plates).

Police will allege he stole a vehicle in Lammermoor and carried out other offences in a five day crime spree in Rockhampton and Gladstone.

It will be alleged at 4pm on Saturday, February 15, Quartermaine attended a Buccaneer Ave residence and stole a red Mazda 2 from the driveway.

At 1pm on Sunday, February 16, he allegedly attended a service station in Boowan Court at Gladstone in the Mazda 2 and left without paying for the fuel.

On the same day, number plates were allegedly stolen from a sedan parked at the Gladstone Airport.

At 12.30pm yesterday police observed a man at a service station on Denham Street in Rockhampton.

White Commodore sedan dumped at Caltex in Allenstown

Police approached the man and arrested him.

He was with an alleged co-offender – a 15-year-old girl.

Police allegedly located a homemade gun and ammunition in a bag Quartermaine was carrying.

The stolen red Mazda 2 has not been located and anyone with further information is urged to contact police.

Quartermaine was on bail for other charges at the time of these alleged offences.

Bail has been revoked for all charges with Quartermaine remanded in custody and to appear on February 26 for a long plea.