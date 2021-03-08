NAMED: 21 stars of the pool in CQ

It was a big weekend for the O'Brien twins, with Mia (left) crowned the eight years girls age champion and Alyvia finishing as runner-up at the CQ Swimming Championships in Rockhampton.

Twins Mia and Alyvia O’Brien did their bit to help Caribeae be crowned champion club at the CQ Swimming Championships at the weekend.

Mia was age champion in the eight years girls and Alyvia was runner-up.

A second set of siblings shone for the club, with Zachary and Levi Thomsen age champions in their respective divisions.

Caribeae won the Martin Hanson Trophy for the club with the highest overall points, with Rocky City second and Gladstone third.

Caribeae also won the McDonald’s Club Points Average Award for clubs with 21 swimmers or more.

Moranbah won the point average for clubs with four to 10 swimmers, Biloela for clubs with 11 to 20 swimmers.

A record 400 swimmers from 18 clubs took part in the two-day championships at the 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre in Rockhampton.

Rocky City’s Taryn Roberts broke four CQ records at the weekend championships.

Nine CQ records were broken. Rocky City’s Taryn Roberts led the way with four, among them the 14 years girls 100m breaststroke which had stood since 1992.

Caribeae coach Jodie Shanks said it was a great meet and the atmosphere was fantastic.

Her club had 71 swimmers in action and finished with eight age champions (see full list below).

As well as being the 16 years boys age champion, the club’s Jack Kelly was named the middle distance champion and also claimed the Bill Sweetenham trophy for the 400m IM and the John Allen Trophy for the 1500m freestyle.

Shanks said there was were some impressive performances from her swimmers.

“I would say that more than 70 per cent of our swims would have been PBs,” she said.

“I couldn’t pinpoint any one swim because individually, there were so many good ones from the members of our team.

“It was great to see them just stepping up and racing and challenging themselves.

“Levi Thomsen had a really big program. He had 15 events so to see him come away with age champion and still managing a PB on his very last swim was pretty amazing.”

Age champions

8 years: girls Mia O’Brien (Caribeae); boys Cooper Mulry (Caribeae)

9 years: girls Indee Cossart (Yeppoon); boys Zachary Thomsen (Caribeae)

10 years: girls Madison McKenna (Boyne Tannum); boys Noah Marshall (Yeppoon)

11 years: girls Annabel Cox (Gladstone); boys Levi Thomsen (Caribeae)

12 years: girls Amelie Smith (Rocky City); boys Ryan Asher (Gladstone South)

13 years: girls Saphron Polly Davis (Emerald); boys Lachlan Kuss (Rocky City)

14 years: girls Tegan Sprought (Emerald); boys Jack Lynch (Rocky City)

15 years: girls Caitlin Jones (Yeppoon); boys Kyle Taylor (Emerald)

16 years: girls Amber Webber (Caribeae); boys Jack Kelly (Caribeae)

17 years and over: Kourtney Draper (Caribeae); Matthew Richardson (Rocky City)

Multi-class: Tyler Seagrott (Caribeae)