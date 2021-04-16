NAMED: 5 Capras women to watch in Round 2 clash in Rocky

The CQ Capras will meet the North Queensland Gold Stars in Round 2 of the BHP Premiership this weekend. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Rockhampton’s Browne Park will be abuzz on Saturday, with five CQ Capras teams in action.

They will play in the Harvey Norman under-19 women, Mal Meninga Cup, Hastings Deering Colts and the BHP Premiership competitions.

The Intrust Super Cup clash between the Guy Williams-coached Capras and the Mackay Cutters will round out the program at 7pm.

The Capras women are sitting third on the BHP Premiership ladder courtesy of their 10-point, come-from-behind win against the West Brisbane Panthers in the season opener last weekend.

They will be looking to make it two on the trot when they tackle the North Queensland Gold Stars at 4.55pm.

Coach Amanda Ohl is expecting a tough contest against the Gold Stars, who had a four-point loss to the highly fancied Valley Diehards in their Round 1 clash.

Here are five players to watch on Saturday.

CQ Capras fullback Keysha Baker.

Keysha Baker: Tiny in stature but plays well above her weight. Not afraid to put her body on the line. Keysha will look to use her speed off the mark and her light feet to get in and around the tired forwards late in the game. Has a great ability to create something out of nothing.

Bree Spreadborough: Has speed to burn and knows how to use it. Her kick returns and dummy half runs are a huge asset to the team. Look for Bree to get our sets started off on the front foot.

CQ Capras forward Mikayla Roe. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

Mikayla Roe: Solid and consistent in everything she does. Mk’s powerful hit ups and quick play the balls allow the forwards to get a nice roll on in attack.

Emma Paki: Exciting young talent, comes from a touch background and is transitioning into the rugby league game seamlessly. Uncanny ability to beat her opposition one-on-one with ease before she even receives the ball. Look to see Emma get plenty of early ball this weekend.

CQ Capras second rower Mariah Storch.

Mariah Storch:First game back after the birth of her first child. Mariah will lift the energy of the team. The upmost competitor who will compete for everything. With a high work rate in defence and in attack, she will test the defence’s edge all day long.

Saturday’s program at Browne Park, Rockhampton

10.55am: Harvey Norman under-19 women, CQ Capras v Wide Bay Bulls

12.45pm: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Wide Bay Bulls

2.45pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters

4.55pm: BHP Premiership, CQ Capras v North Queensland Gold Stars

7pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters

