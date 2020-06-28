NAMED: 60+ businesses impacted by major CQ firm liquidation

BUSBY Contracting’s liquidation is set to be wound up by the end of this year as their debts have blown out to almost $5 million.

The company, which went into voluntary liquidation in February 2018, claims the liquidation was a result of underquoting liquidation of associated major debtors and flooding of their project sites.

It was initially reported the civil and minesite contracting construction company owed $2.4 million to creditors, employees and the tax office.

In fresh documents obtained by The Morning Bulletin, it has been revealed the debt was estimated to be $4,775,388.78.

FTI Consulting was appointed as an administrator on February 5, 2018, however the company could have been insolvent from as early as mid-2016.

Public documents on the Australian Securities and Investments Commission detail the extent of the debt.

At the time of administration appointment, Patrick Busby and Donald Stephen were directors of the company.

Administrators and liquidators were subsequently appointed to Busby Plant Hire, a related party which hired various plant and equipment to the company.

Busby Contracting owes a total of $723,666.19 in employee superannuation and leave entitlements .

It is stated there are no secured creditors and $4,051,722.59 is unsecured, while $326,115.01 has been paid since the administration took over.

From February 2019 to February 2020, $109,793 has been paid to Deputy Commissioner of Taxation and Australian Taxation Office.

A total of $12,400.33 was also paid back to Woollam Constructions in retention moneys and $6,059.23 has been spent in legal fees.

Busby Contracting only expects to receive $130,000 in the foreseeable future.

FTI Consulting have been paid$278,692 to date, of which $7310 has been dispersed

The liquidation is expected be finalised in December.

In a statutory report to creditors filed in May 2018 it is detailed that from the administration appointment date, two employees remained employed for six weeks to assist with finalising unbilled invoices, collating books and records and securing assets.

Liquidator investigations revealed the company may have been insolvent from as early as June 30, 2016.

The liquidators investigations states the company’s demise was lack of internal controls, industry downturn, liquidation of two key customers in 2015 and 2017 leading to significant write-offs and poor management of debtors and retentions.

The company directors claim the debt was a result of underquoting on projects, significant delays in debtors payments, liquidation of major debtors, flooding of their project sites and premises due to the natural disasters.

At the February 2018 liquidation appointment, the three companies who owed Busby Contracting the largest amount of money was Woollams Constructions, Ostwald Bros and Moorvale Earthmoving.

Moorvale Earthmoving and Woollams Constructions disputed the combined $259,317 debt because of defective work.

Ostwald Bros owed $182,510, however was in liquidation and only $33,508, less legal costs, was expected to be recouped. There was also $11,182 spent in legal costs to recoup the money.

Ostwald owed money from a $3.2 million contract for the expansion works of the Dugald River Mine Village.

