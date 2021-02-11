Menu
Crime

NAMED: Alleged 7-car thief appears in court

Timothy Cox
11th Feb 2021 3:25 PM
The man accused of a spree of alleged car thefts on Tuesday is Jake Evan Watts.

His charges include 10 counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, eight counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, three counts of armed robbery, two counts each of deprivation of liberty, evade police, wilful damage and stealing and one count each of obstruct a police officer, attempted armed robbery, attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault, and enter premises with intent and trespass.

Rockhampton Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that the 27 year old’s parole had been revoked and he had made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody, and his case was adjourned until April 7.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

