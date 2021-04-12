NAMED: Alleged arsonist makes no bid for bail

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of arson and one count of failure to appear. Picture: Liam Fahey

A Depot Hill man, who allegedly swam up to a boat moored on the Fitzroy River and set it on fire on Friday evening, has made no application for bail in court.

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke, 23, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Burke was charged with two counts of arson and one count of failure to appear.

He was represented by lawyer Joanne Madden, who ordered briefs of evidence for the two arson charges and made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned to May 31.

A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

It is alleged Mr Burke set a vehicle on fire at 6pm at The Bend, Depot Hill.

It is further alleged he swam up to a boat, which was moored on the Fitzroy River in the vicinity of The Bend and Lucas Street, and set it on fire.