Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Beau Thomas Andrew Burke appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of arson and one count of failure to appear. Picture: Liam Fahey
Beau Thomas Andrew Burke appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday charged with two counts of arson and one count of failure to appear. Picture: Liam Fahey
Crime

NAMED: Alleged arsonist makes no bid for bail

Aden Stokes
12th Apr 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Depot Hill man, who allegedly swam up to a boat moored on the Fitzroy River and set it on fire on Friday evening, has made no application for bail in court.

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke, 23, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Burke was charged with two counts of arson and one count of failure to appear.

He was represented by lawyer Joanne Madden, who ordered briefs of evidence for the two arson charges and made no application for bail.

He was remanded in custody with his matters adjourned to May 31.

A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News
A boat on the Fitzroy River was allegedly set on fire on Friday night. Picture: WIN News

It is alleged Mr Burke set a vehicle on fire at 6pm at The Bend, Depot Hill.

It is further alleged he swam up to a boat, which was moored on the Fitzroy River in the vicinity of The Bend and Lucas Street, and set it on fire.

alleged arson rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Premium Content NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

        Crime Here’s the details of those who pleaded guilty last week.

        Top Tourism Town: CQ destinations in the running

        Premium Content Top Tourism Town: CQ destinations in the running

        News Your vote will decide which centres take the coveted titles.

        T-bone crash reported in Rockhampton CBD

        Premium Content T-bone crash reported in Rockhampton CBD

        News Traffic was not blocked from the accident

        Pattysmiths opens in former Coffee Club building

        Premium Content Pattysmiths opens in former Coffee Club building

        Food & Entertainment Pattysmiths offers a wide range of burgers, chicken pieces and ribs, loaded fries...