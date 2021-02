The Berserker man co-accused of robbing a bottle shop in North Rockhampton this week appeared in court on Wednesday.

Jack Vernon Beckett, 22, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court charged with entering a premises with intent and armed robbery.

Beckett did not apply for bail.

He was remanded in custody until March 24.

His co-accused, a 15-year-old boy, appeared in the Children’s Court.