NAMED: Alleged chair attacker makes no application for bail

The Mackay Street, Lakes Creek home where police allege a man was attacked with a wooden chair handle on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Picture: Aden Stokes

A 35-year-old Lakes Creek man has made no application for bail in court after being charged over the alleged assault of a 32-year-old Lakes Creek man, who is on life support in Rockhampton Hospital with severe head injuries.

Hamid Hussein had his matter mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday afternoon, where he was not required to appear and was represented by defence lawyer Rebecca Harris.

Ms Harris requested a brief of evidence and said she would be submitting a Legal Aid application on Mr Hussein’s behalf.

Mr Hussein was charged with one count of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police allege Mr Hussein and the victim became involved in an altercation at a house on Mackay St, Lakes Creek, shortly before 10pm Thursday.

It is alleged Mr Hussein used a wooden chair handle to hit the victim once in the head causing significant injuries.

The victim was transported to Rockhampton Hospital where he remained in a critical condition late Thursday.

Mr Hussein was remanded in custody with his matter adjourned to March 12 for a committal mention.