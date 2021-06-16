Named: CQ clubs to share in $150k to upgrade facilities
Seventeen community groups across Central Queensland have shared in about $150,000 to enhance and upgrade facilities and operations.
Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry has congratulated all the local recipients, spanning from Collinsville to Emu Park and west to Clermont, as part of the latest round of Stronger Communities Grants.
“The Stronger Communities Program supports the Federal Government’s commitment to deliver social benefits in communities across Australia including Capricornia,” she said.
“I am happy to say that 17 local organisations have been successful, and I congratulate them all.
“I am very proud to be able, on behalf of the Federal Government, to help these organisations upgrade their facilities in all manner of ways and I will notify the people of Capricornia when grants like these are available again.”
Stronger Communities Grants recipients:
- Netherdale Rural Fire Brigade Finch Hatton for Battery Operated Chainsaws and sharpening tool – $2,765
- Rockhampton Netball Association for an IT and security upgrade – $20,000
- Clermont Junior Motorcycle Club Inc for new iPad and power tools – $5,000
- Sarina Pony Club for new show jumping equipment – $17,500
- Clermont Anglican Parish for 30 folding tables – $2,760
- Capricornia (Yeppoon) RSL Club to replace kitchen equipment – $7,146
- C & K Kindergarten for Irrigation System – $12,150
- Emu Park Men’s Shed for Shed Extension – $18,307
- Maryvale Rural Fire Brigade for Outfitting shed for community hub/fire congregation centre – $9,000
- Rockhampton Fitzroy Rowing Club for more boats – $4,917
- Collinsville Community Association for Small Portable Grandstand – $20,000
- Kidney Support Network Middlemount for new cash register and POS system – $4,196
- Community Sports Association for air conditioning install in the new clubhouse – $10,000
- CQ Multicultural Association for new air conditioners, storage cupboard, internet router and bus – $5,100
- Cockscomb Veteran’s Bush Retreat Inc Windows for generator shed – $3,474
- Multicap Limited for Sports and musical equipment – $3,579
- Kidney Support Network Sarina for New cash register and POS system – $4,196
Originally published as Named: CQ clubs to share in $150k to upgrade facilities