NAMED: Drink and unlicensed drivers who faced Yeppoon Court

The following people pleaded guilty to drink driving or driving without a valid licence in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on April 8.

Drink drivers

David Murray Bendall - 0.066

Bendall told the court he didn’t think he would blow over the legal alcohol limit, but he said it could have been because of a recently diagnosed medical condition.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Bendall was driving at Farnborough at 3pm on March 14.

Bendall blew 0.066 and told police he drank Bourbon the night before and VB that afternoon.

He pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle.

“I really didn’t think I was going to blow over,” Bendall told the court, representing himself.

“I apologise for my actions.”

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford fined him $300, disqualified his licence for the mandatory minimum of one month and recorded a conviction.

Bodhi Dyllan Whitty - 0.099

The young tyre fitter was told by the court he couldn’t get a restricted work licence because he was on his Ps.

As a result, Magistrate Woodford gave Whitty the option to adjourn his hearing for a couple of weeks if he needed to make arrangements, but he decided to plead guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit but not over the middle during this sitting.

Sergeant Janes told the court Whitty was driving a Holden Commodore sedan when he was pulled up at Cooee Bay at 5am on March 14.

The court heard he consumed a carton of Great Northerns the night before and blew 0.099 at the Yeppoon Police Station.

Whitty had a very limited traffic history.

He represented himself and didn’t wish to say anything, except for his employment as a tyre fitter when asked by the magistrate.

Magistrate Woodford needed to disqualify Whitty’s licence for the mandatory minimum of three months, due to his alcohol reading.

He also got a $500 fine and recorded a conviction.

Unlicensed drivers

Michelle Ann Costello - Demerit points suspension

Sergeant Janes said her licence was suspended on November 18, 2020 after accumulating too many demerit points.

She was due to get it back on February 17, and was caught driving a Holden Commodore at Koongal at 10.30pm on January 12.

Costello told the court she had already got her licence back.

Magistrate Woodford told her she needs to check these things.

She pleaded guilty to driving with a demerit point suspension and was given the mandatory minimum licence disqualification for six months and fined $450 with a conviction recorded.

Tamara Lee Nolan - SPER suspended

The full-time carer had her licence suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER) but said she didn’t receive any correspondence about her suspension.

“I didn’t know I had been suspended until they pulled me over,” Nolan told the court.

Sergeant Janes said Nolan was pulled over on the Capricorn Coast at 9.30pm on February 26.

Police checks showed she was suspended.

“Police confirmed the defendant had not changed her address since that date,” Sergeant Janes told the court.

She’s since sorted the issue with SPER.

Magistrate Woodford gave her the mandatory minimum disqualification of one month and added a $300 fine to her SPER account.

Under Queensland law, anyone found guilty of driving during a court-ordered disqualification must lose their licence for at least two years.