Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.
Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.
Crime

NAMED: Drug driver charged over crash that killed Rocky man

Timothy Cox
26th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE man accused of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing the death of Nathanael Patson on Yeppoon Road in March was named in court today.

Lochie John Taylor, 21, was meant to answer to three charges today: the unlawful possession of weapons category A, B, or M, dangerously operating a vehicle or interfering with the operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm, and having a drug present in his system while driving.

The case was, however, adjourned for Mr Taylor to get legal advice and will now be heard at the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on December 3.

The fatal crash earlier this year.
The fatal crash earlier this year.

Mr Patson, 24, died nearly two weeks after a head-on collision at the intersection of MacKays Road and Yeppoon Road about 6am on March 3.

He was left with head, chest, pelvic, and leg injuries, and had to be cut from his car.

Mr Patson was engaged to be married this year.

nathanael patson yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Druggie mum involved in violent home invasion

        Premium Content Druggie mum involved in violent home invasion

        Crime She believed they were going to the victim’s house to buy marijuana.

        Hunt is on for Rocky’s anti-croc vigilante as device found

        Premium Content Hunt is on for Rocky’s anti-croc vigilante as device found

        News Crocodiles may be a protected species but that hasn’t stopped someone from planting...

        ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Premium Content ‘Above and beyond’: CQ man recognised in global awards

        Rural “Not only do we work hard in a remote location and give back to the community, but...

        Teen busted with marijuana during police search

        Premium Content Teen busted with marijuana during police search

        Crime Police also found a number of drug utensils in his possession.