NAMED: Glenmore players to watch in CQ Challenge Cup

Bree Grentell will captain the Glenmore Bullettes this season, and will be looking for a strong performance in Saturday’s CQ Challenge Cup in Mackay.

The Glenmore Bullettes are primed for their CQ Challenge Cup showdown in Mackay on Saturday, according to new coach Dean Bauer.

The AFL Capricornia 2020 women’s premiers will take on AFL Mackay’s winners, the Mackay City Hawks at 2.15pm.

Men’s champions Yeppoon, who have won three straight Cups, play the North Mackay Saints at 4pm.

The Suns Academy under-17 Mackay/Townsville and Capricornia teams open the program at 12.30pm.

Bauer said he was excited about taking the coaching reins and was keen to see the girls in game mode on Saturday.

“Our pre-season’s been excellent. We’ve had really good numbers at training,” he said.

“The girls have really got stuck in and been open to a few new game plans and structures.

“We’ve got a really good mix of senior players combined with some new youth coming through.

The Glenmore Bullettes celebrate their 2020 grand final victory.

“The girls are very disciplined in the way they go about their footy.

“Their commitment to improve as individuals, combined with how hard they’re willing to work to see team success are probably their greatest attributes.”

Bauer would be looking for a big game on Saturday from inspirational skipper Bree Grentell who, he said, was the “team’s general who leads by example week in, week out”.

“Other key players will be Rikki Richards at full forward and Grace Griffin in the forward line and Lucy Stafford and Shelly Roberts in the backline,” he said.

“Centre half forward Meagan Rickertt is jumping out of her skin with excitement and has really been impressing throughout our whole pre-season.”

Bauer is confident about the Bullettes’ prospects on Saturday.

“We don’t know too much about our opposition but we’re looking forward to this game,” he said.

“If we can stick to our game plan and structure, the result hopefully will go our way.”