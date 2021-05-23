Named: Latest coast drug and drink-drivers caught

The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 20, to drug or drink-driving.

Joel Mcgregor Griffiths, 41, blew 0.145 when he was caught drink-driving on Farnborough Beach on April 18.

Griffiths was asleep in his vehicle with the engine running when he came to the attention of police at 5.45pm.

Police officers found a number of empty beer bottles in the tray of the vehicle.

Griffiths told Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale he had gone fishing and camping there for the night, and had left the engine running because he was listening to music.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

He was granted a work licence for his job as a diesel fitter and boilermaker.

Julia Joy Sunitsch, 22, was caught driving with cannabis in her system on March 21.

Police intercepted Sunitsch on Farnborough Road at 4.56pm.

With no previous history, she was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Jodi Lee Beardsmore, 39, had methamphetamine in her system when she was intercepted by police on the Old Scenic Highway on March 26.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Blake George Harrison Downes, 24, was fined $1050 after he recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.140.

Police nabbed Downes driving on Selvey Street, Yeppoon, on May 2.

Downes told officers he had been drinking at The Strand Hotel prior to getting behind the wheel.

With no traffic history, Downes was disqualified from driving for nine months and granted a restricted work licence for his takeaway food business.

Andrew Justin Thomas, 56, was caught drink-driving on Farnborough Road on April 27 at 6.40am.

Thomas recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.062.

Thomas told the court that he was “shocked” that he was still over the limit having consumed alcohol the night prior to driving.

With no previous traffic history, he was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

