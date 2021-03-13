NAMED: Latest drug, drink-drivers to front Yeppoon court

No less than seven people have pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court in the past fortnight to drug or drink-driving.

Here are the drug and drink-drivers who pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to their offending.

COURT, MARCH 11:

Beers after work brought P-plater Nathan Reese Herbert unstuck.

The 19 year old, required to have a zero blood alcohol limit, blew 0.028 after police caught him driving on Yeppoon Road on February 5.

The court heard Herbert, a construction worker, had a very limited traffic history.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

P-plater Nathan Adam Johnson, 20, was caught drink-driving at Yeppoon on January 31.

Johnson, required to have no alcohol in his system, blew 0.030 after police subjected him to a random breath test on Whitman Street.

The court heard Johnson, a roofer, had no history of a like nature.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Roslyn Joy Furney, 58, blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.096 after police intercepted her driving on Rockhampton’s Norman Road on January 31.

The court heard Furney had a previous drink-driving offence in 2017.

For her latest mistake, she was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

Shannon Douglas Craig, 39, had both methamphetamine and cannabis in his system when police caught him driving on Yeppoon’s Tanby Road on December 14.

The court heard Craig had a similar offence on history in 2016.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for four months.

COURT, MARCH 4:

Ryan Joseph Simpson, 26, blew a blood alcohol reading of 0.149 after police intercepted him driving on Yeppoon Road on February 28.

Simpson, a photo copy technician, was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

His application for a restricted work licence was successful.

Daniel Aaron Trenwith, 40, was caught drug-driving on the Bruce Highway at Ambrose on December 30 last year.

Calliope police intercepted Trenwith in relation to a separate matter and he made admissions to recent drug use.

He subsequently tested positive to cannabis.

The court heard Trenwith, who works for a concreting business, had a previous offence of a similar nature in 2019.

Magistrate Cameron Press noted Trenwith’s history was “littered with drug offences”.

Mr Press fined Trenwith $450 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

Skye Mcdiarmid, 39, was a probationary licence holder when she was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road on New Year’s Day.

After being pulled over at a static breath-testing site, Mcdiarmid returned a reading of 0.068.

The court heard Mcdiarmid, a housekeeper, had a previous drug-driving offence in 2019 and a drink-driving offence in 2018.

She was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

