Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

The latest batch of drink and drug-drivers caught have faced Yeppoon Magistrates Court. Generic file photo.

The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to their offending.

Carl Maxwell Koina, 56, was caught drink-driving on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough, the day after he attended a 50th birthday party.

Police intercepted Koina at 11.55am on February 21.

He returned a blood alcohol content reading of 0.054.

Koina told police that he had attended a party the previous night at the Sunshine Coast and was driving home to Yeppoon when he was intercepted.

The court heard Koina had no previous similar history in the past five years.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Koina $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

A restricted work licence was granted for Koina's employment as a builder.

Shaun Michael Leo, 53, was caught drug-driving at Childers on March 3.

Police intercepted Leo at 10.10am on Churchill Street and he returned a positive to cannabis.

Leo admitted to smoking cannabis at 1pm the day prior and said he did not think the drug would still be in his system.

Magistrate Jason Schubert told Leo that the drug could stay in people's systems for six days.

With no offending of a like nature since 2003, Leo was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Shane Christopher Mcbroom, 43, recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.103 after police stopped him on Yeppoon's Park Street at 11pm on April 24.

Mcbroom told Magistrate Jason Schubert: "I stuffed up."

With no similar offending in the past five years and a previous drug-drive on his history from 2012, Mcbroom was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.

After receiving that penalty, Mcbroom asked Mr Schubert if there was any chance the disqualification period could be less.

The magistrate replied: "No chance at all."

Jonathan Manuel Benitez Romero, 31, was caught drink-driving on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon on April 5.

Benitez Romero recorded a blood alcohol content reading of 0.050.

With no previous traffic history, Benitez Romero was fined $250 and disqualified from driving for one month.

