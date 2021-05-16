Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police conduct a random breath test. File photo.
Police conduct a random breath test. File photo.
News

Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

Darryn Nufer
16th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Here are the people who pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink or drug-driving.

P-plater Ethan Gray James, 18, recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.113 after he was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Park Street on April 25.

James told police he had been drinking rum and cola at a friend’s house prior to driving to McDonald’s.

James’ lawyer Cam Schroder said James had been involved in an argument with a female at his friend’s house and rather than let things escalate he had decided to leave.

“She got under his skin ... he made a very stupid decision to drive,” Mr Schroder said.

The court heard that James, a labourer, had a “very limited” traffic history.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Wesley James Thompson, 42, blew 0.165 after police intercepted him drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road on April 17.

The court heard that Thompson had been drinking scotch and sodas after a 20-hour shift at work and he did not want to wait for a cab, he just wanted to go home to sleep.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Thompson $1050 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

MORE YEPPOON DRINK AND DRUG-DRIVERS:

Bad start: Yeppoon Swans captain blew .172

Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

tmbcourt yeppoon drink-drivers yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man says drug items found in dying mum’s car not his

        Premium Content Man says drug items found in dying mum’s car not his

        Crime A drug user tried to blame his dying mother for drugs found in a car he was driving.

        Landry stands by record against election challenger

        Premium Content Landry stands by record against election challenger

        Politics Ms Landry pledged to continue to fight for her electorate after the Labor Party...

        Teen’s hand cut in group fight near shopping centre

        Premium Content Teen’s hand cut in group fight near shopping centre

        Crime There were reports of knives involved in the incident.

        ‘Bulls--t propaganda’: Albanese on housing, Greens in Rocky

        Premium Content ‘Bulls--t propaganda’: Albanese on housing, Greens in Rocky

        Politics The Labor leader spoke about housing, workforce casualisation, the decline of real...