Named: Latest Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

Here are the people who pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink or drug-driving.

P-plater Ethan Gray James, 18, recorded a blood-alcohol reading of 0.113 after he was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Park Street on April 25.

James told police he had been drinking rum and cola at a friend’s house prior to driving to McDonald’s.

James’ lawyer Cam Schroder said James had been involved in an argument with a female at his friend’s house and rather than let things escalate he had decided to leave.

“She got under his skin ... he made a very stupid decision to drive,” Mr Schroder said.

The court heard that James, a labourer, had a “very limited” traffic history.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Wesley James Thompson, 42, blew 0.165 after police intercepted him drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road on April 17.

The court heard that Thompson had been drinking scotch and sodas after a 20-hour shift at work and he did not want to wait for a cab, he just wanted to go home to sleep.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Thompson $1050 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

