NAMED: List of Rockhampton drug traffickers

JUSTICE Graeme Crow warns every drug user or dealer who walks into his courtroom about the highly addictive nature and points to one of Rockhampton’s worst examples.

Noa Ronnie Etheridge was sentenced to 16 years prison after a jury found him guilty last year of attempting to murder Kerry Gittins, 56, on January 9, 2018. He hit her in the head at least twice with a hammer causing injuries so deep the wound reached her brain matter.

He was high on a cocktail of drugs at the time, including eight to 12 Xanax tablets, four tabs of LSD and eight points of methamphetamines along with drinking two rum mix cans.

He was on parole at the time after receiving a five-year prison term for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death after he ran over 17 year old Jemal Lawton on Rockonia Rd, Rockhampton, at 2am on March 29, 2014, and fled the scene.

Etheridge is appealing the conviction for the attempted murder of Ms Gittins.

Justice Crow’s lectures on the impacts of drugs does not stop there. He outlines how many addict’s lives are destroyed by the number of grams drug traffickers supply, along with the lives of their loved ones.

In 2019, five people were sent to prison for trafficking drugs in Rockhampton.

That included four people from a drug trafficking ring that brought 10kgs of methamphetamine and 12kgs of cannabis as well as MDMA (pill form) and cocaine into Rockhampton over a 10-month period in 2016/17.

And a fifth drug trafficker had planned to blow up a gun shop to get guns to sell to pay debts.

Gregory Leo Lowien, 62, was sentenced in August to 10 years prison – required by legislation to serve at least eight years – for his role in a drug trafficking ring that imported 10kgs of methamphetamines into the Beef Capital over a 10-month period in 10 trips.

The syndicate, which made $850,000 profit and involved four members, transported meth, marijuana, cocaine and MDMA into Rockhampton in 2016-17 via road and Australia Post with drugs sourced from Sydney, China and Cambodia.

Brenden Michael Manitzky has been charged with a string of drug offences after police allegedly found a large stash of drugs in his car.

Brenden Michael Manitzky – who was sentenced for his role – was the principal courier for the syndicate, driving inland from Rockhampton through Goondiwindi, stopping overnight at Singleton on 10 occasions before driving to Sydney to pick up drugs which included 12kg of marijuana, MDMA and sometimes 150g parcels of cocaine.

Manitzky was intercepted by police at Dululu after being stopped for an RBT about 1.30pm on March 2, 2017, during which police found 1kg of ice, 7.9kg of cannabis and 170g of cocaine worth $1.2 million.

Brendan Arthur Lynch was sentenced to seven years jail with a parole eligibility date of February 14, 2022, on numerous charges of supplying, trafficking, and possessing dangerous drugs.

Lowien had boasted to an undercover agent that he and Lynch were making between $150,000 to $220,000 a month which would equate to between $1.5m and $2.2m during the trafficking period.

Rebecca Michelle Cooke, 38, was sentence by Justice Graeme Crow after she was a courier for 10.5 months for a self-boasting "biggest (drug) shifter in town" who made $150,000- $200,000 profit a month.

Cooke pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking drugs and one of possessing a drug utensil.

She received a 6.5 year prison term on February 4, with parole eligibility in two years.

Police raid at Port Curtis. arrested man.

Scott Andrew Adams, 41, pleaded guilty in Supreme Court in Rockhampton on November 12 to one count of trafficking dangerous drugs, one of possessing more than 2gs of drugs, one count of possessing dangerous drugs and four of supplying weapons.

He trafficked more than eight kilograms of methamphetamines in 14 months, making over $1 million for his supplier, told a cop about plans to blow up a gun shop.

