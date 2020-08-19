Menu
A man charged with serious domestic violence related offences will remain behind bars.
News

NAMED: Man allegedly strangles partner, prompts police chase

kaitlyn smith
19th Aug 2020 5:22 PM
A MAN accused of strangling his partner during a serious physical assault at Frenchville this morning has been remanded in custody.

Dallas Horrigan, 46, appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon (August 19) charged with eight serious offences related to domestic violence including one count each of strangulation, common assault, kidnapping, contravening a domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm, entering dwelling with intent, dangerous operation of a vehicle, and evading police.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said police officers responded to a Frenchville address around 2am Wednesday morning to reports of a woman who had been attacked.

The defendant allegedly travelled to Rockhampton Base Hospital before threatening hospital security staff.
He said police noticed a vehicle, which they allege was driving dangerously, on Emu Park Road a short time later towards Rockhampton.

Mr Schoeman said officers were then authorised to undertake a short pursuit before abandoning it due the alleged dangerous speed.

He said the vehicle was observed travelling outside Rockhampton Police Station a short time later, before arriving at Rockhampton Hospital where Mr Horrigan then allegedly threatened security staff.

Police will allege the victim was Mr Horrigan’s partner.

No application for bail was made on behalf of the defendant in this afternoon’s hearing.

The matter was adjourned until October 14 at 2pm.

