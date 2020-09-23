Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
Police respond to an incident in Aldi in Booval on September 23.
News

NAMED: Man charged after alleged bow attack on teen girl

Ross Irby
23rd Sep 2020 9:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN arrested and charged over a bow shooting of a teenage girl in an Aldi supermarket in Booval has not applied for bail.

The accused Benjamin Jeremy Bourke, 25, who has been living in Archerfield and Bundamba, did not appear when his matter was mentioned before Ipswich Magistrates Court just before 9.15am today.

Bourke is charged with attempt to murder at South Station Rd in Booval on Tuesday September 22; going armed to cause fear; and torture.

The charges arise following a series of late afternoon incidents in which a 15-year-old girl was struck in her hand by an arrow when inside Aldi.

In a brief mention of the case, defence lawyer Dylan Hans told magistrate Dennis Kinsella that he did not require the appearance of Bourke via video link from the watch house.

Mr Hans said Bourke was not making a bail application.

He sought that the case be mentioned at a callover of serious cases in the Ipswich court on October 14.

Mr Kinsella remanded Bourke in custody, and adjourned his matters to October 14 for mention.

Bourke will not have to appear on that date.

More Stories

booval court editors picks
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        Premium Content Three vehicles crash nose-to-tail in South Rocky

        News A lane of the Bruce Highway is blocked following a multiple vehicle crash.

        • 23rd Sep 2020 10:48 AM
        MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 7 top stories you may have missed

        News If you blinked, you might have missed some of Tuesday’s big stories. Catch up on...

        COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 52 names appearing in Rocky’s courts today

        News See the full list of the 52 people appearing in Rockhampton’s Magistrates courts...

        Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Premium Content Fields, selections for Rockhampton greyhound meeting

        Greyhounds Get on a winner: 10 races on tonight’s program.