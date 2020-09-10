NAMED: Man fronts court following four hour siege

Police presence at a siege at an address on Reservoir St, Gracemere. Picture: Russell Prothero

Police presence at a siege at an address on Reservoir St, Gracemere. Picture: Russell Prothero

A MAN allegedly involved in a four and a half hour seige in Gracemere yesterday afternoon has been remanded in custody following his matter heard in court this morning.

Daniel James Godfrey, 27, did not appear in person in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this morning, where he faced nine charges, consisting of two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving unlicensed and one count each of serious assault police, stealing, receiving tainted property, fail to comply with duties of driver involved in a crash and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

RELATED:

Multiple arrests in relation to Rocky shooting, siege

Man and woman charged after tense four hour siege

Godfrey’s defence lawyer Rebecca Harris made no application for bail on behalf of her client.

Ms Harris said she had obtained instructions from Godfrey to make an application for legal aid.

Godfrey was remanded in custody to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 1, where his appearance will not be required.

Police presence at a siege at an address on Reservoir St, Gracemere. Picture: Russell Prothero

A specialist police attended an address on Reservoir St, Gracemere, at 3.45pm yesterday, to execute a Return to Prison warrant.

It will be alleged Godfrey refused to exit the home and made threats towards officers, while a woman encouraged him.

An emergency declaration was made before police established a cordon to ensure no one left the address.

It will be alleged officers continued to negotiate with Godfrey for a number of hours before he surrendered himself into police custody at 8.15pm.

A 19-year-old Allenstown woman was also arrested at the scene and charged with serious assault police. She will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.

The offences relate to the alleged theft of a Toyota Corolla on September 6 which was then allegedly driven dangerously through Rockhampton, in one instance crashing into another vehicle on Dean St, Berserker before fleeing the scene.