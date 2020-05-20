Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
A Roma man has been released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges.
News

NAMED: Man released on bail for multiple child exploitation charges

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
20th May 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEITH Kemp has been released on bail after spending eight months in custody for multiple child exploitation charges.

The 69-year-old Roma man who appeared in Roma Magistrates Court via video link from the Brisbane correctional facility on Tuesday was released on bail.

Kemp is facing one charge of making child exploitation material, three charges of possessing child exploitation material and one charge of unlawful stalking.

He has been in custody since September 16, 2019 which is the date police intercepted him.

Kemp has been granted bail on the conditions that he will not have access to the internet other than for the purposes of emailing, banking and legal proceedings.

Kemp who is yet to enter his pleas for the charges has had his case adjourned for mention on July 7 at 9am in the Roma Magistrates Court.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        Breaking Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers blatantly flouting COVID-19 restrictions

        Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        premium_icon Mine explosion victim identified, four still in hospital

        News Mine worker Turi Wiki released from hospital two weeks after incident

        COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        premium_icon COVID-19: Another day with no CQ case

        Breaking Investigations continue as retesting at the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre gets...

        Have you seen this motorbiker?

        premium_icon Have you seen this motorbiker?

        Crime Rockhampton Police are investigating a number of traffic incidents that have...