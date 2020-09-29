NAMED: New magistrate to join Rockhampton court ranks

THE empty seat left by Jeff Clarke, who has taken up the role of Central Region District Court Judge, has been filled.

Attorney-General and Justice Minister Yvette D’Ath has announced the appointment of Jason Schubert to the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The Attorney-General said Mr Schubert brought strong experience to the role, having served as an Acting Magistrate from 2014 to 2020.

“Jason Schubert was admitted as a legal practitioner in 2007 and has served in a number of senior roles since his admission,” she said.

“He has performed the role of Magistrate in 38 courthouses across the state, including extended relieving periods in several regional locations.

“Mr Schubert has also served as an Acting Judicial Registrar and as Executive Manager in the Office of the State Coroner.

“I congratulate Mr Schubert on his new appointment and wish him well in his new role.”

Mr Schubert commences his position as Magistrate tomorrow.

Central region Magistrate Cameron Press today told the court Rockhampton would have two Long Plea courts running at the same time soon to catch up on the COVID-19 backlog.

