NAMED: Players instrumental in Grammar’s winning season

A vital seventh wicket partnership between Tom Denniss and Sam Young helped Rockhampton Grammar’s First XI secure Rockhampton Cricket’s third grade premiership.

The pair came together when the team was 6-70, putting on 41 runs in Sunday’s grand final against minor premiers Rocky United.

Denniss made 24 and Young 22 as Grammar went on to make 127.

Top-order batsmen Matt Van Bael (20) and skipper Jack Connor (22) got Grammar off to a strong start.

Nishanthakumar Kalayanakumar was Rocky United’s best bowler, taking 3-8 off 5.2 overs.

In reply, Rocky United were bowled out for 99 in the 30th over, with Grammar’s leg spinner Henry Dingle and medium pacer Colby Sullivan bagging three wickets each.

Tom Denniss top-scored for Rockhampton Grammar in their third grade grand final win over Rocky United on Sunday. Photo: Geoff Connor

Sullivan finished with 3-2 off 3.2 overs and will be on a hat-trick in the next game he plays after taking two wickets on the last two balls of the innings.

Connor was Player of the Final.

Grammar coach Todd Wells said it was a fantastic win.

“We were hopeful going into the game. We’d been playing some really good cricket leading up to it, and we’d had a good win against Gracemere the previous week,” he said.

“We were confident but Rocky United had been the team to beat throughout the whole year. They were the minor premiers but, on the day, we were the best team there which was great.

“The whole team’s improved and become accustomed to playing senior cricket. For a lot of them it’s their first time venturing into the senior ranks.

Matt Van Bael made 20 in Sunday's third grade cricket grand final and finished the season with 497 runs. Photo: Geoff Connor

“The whole objective of playing in the third grade men’s comp is to transition the students from junior cricket into senior cricket.

“Winning a premiership is an added bonus.”

Wells identified three players who were consistent all season and instrumental in Grammar’s success.

Matt Van Bael: Made 497 runs, the second highest in the third grade competition, and took eight wickets. A Year 12 boarder from Theodore, he was a Capricornia representative this year. He bats anywhere in the top three and is also a handy off spin bowler.

Jack Connor: Made 376 runs, the fourth highest in the third grade competition, and took five wickets. A Year 12 student, he is Grammar’s Captain of Cricket and First XI captain. A Capricornia representative this year. He bats in the middle order and has previously opened the bowling but is currently working on redeveloping his bowling action ready for the 2021-22 season.

Henry Dingle: Took 27 wickets, the second highest in the third grade competition, and made 142 runs. A Year 11 boarder from Tannum Sands. He spent the off-season developing his leg spin bowling and has reaped the rewards by becoming the First XI’s first choice spinner. He bats in the lower order.

More stories

Honours shared in Rocky schools rugby finals

CQ swim stars forced into isolation after COVID outbreak

NAMED: Who shone in Capras U19 women’s first win