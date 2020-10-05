NAMED: Residents busted with drugs in CQ region recently

MANY people have been ordered to drug diversion programs in Rockhampton Magistrates Court recently.

Kylan Jayne Andjal, 20, was ordered to drug diversion after she was found with 7.8gs of marijuana when the car she was a passenger in was intercepted by police on September 2 at 9.30pm. The marijuana was concealed in her genitals. She had no criminal record. She was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond with $750 recognisance and drug diversion.

Luke Steven Hay, 21, had 0.2g of methamphetamines in his underwear and a used glass pipe in his possession when police intercepted him driving on Lakes Creek Rd at 4am on August 28. He told police he had purchased the meth a week or two prior for $100. Defence lawyer said Hay was a house painter who had been out of work for a month. He had no criminal record. He was ordered to drug diversion and a 12-month Good Behaviour Bond with $650 recognisance. No convictions were recorded.

Dakota Shirneece Anderson, 20, was caught with one gram of marijuana in her handbag in Mount Morgan on June 26. Defence lawyer Brendan Gimbert said his client had left it in her handbag following a party a couple of months prior. Anderson was ordered to drug diversion and a four-month Good Behaviour Bond with a $400 recognisance.

La-Toya Barbara Grahame, 27, was found in possession of meth at Mt Morgan on August 18. She was intercepted driving away from a house known to police for drug activity about 5pm.

Grahame had 0.68g of meth in her mobile phone case. The mother of three initially told police it was salt she planned on using in a practical joke on someone. Grahame was ordered to drug diversion and a Good Behaviour Bond for four months with a $400 recognisance. No conviction was recorded.