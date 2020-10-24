NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers convicted in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: contributed

A NUMBER of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Scott Peter William Warcon had a blood-alcohol content reading of .072 when he was intercepted driving along Bridge St, Berserker, at about 10am on October 3.

Warcon pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 19.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Warcon told police he had consumed 10 beers the afternoon before between 3.30pm and midnight.

Warcon handed Magistrate Jason Schubert an application for a work license, which was refused due to insufficient material on how the loss of a license would cause him extreme hardship.

He was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

Alice May Campion, 42, had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving along Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, about 2.50pm on August 26.

Campion pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 20.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said Campion had told police she had recently consumed marijuana.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said, at the time of the offending, her client’s 22-year-old son had a bad accident at a mine.

“He had degloved his hand and skin had come off,” Ms Legrady said.

“She has driven to the hospital after recently using marijuana and is extremely sorry.”

Campion was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

David Anthony Phillips, 45, was under the influence of alcohol when police found him unconscious in his vehicle on Pilbeam Dr, Mount Archer, at 4.40pm on October 5.

Phillips pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 21 to the drink driving charge, as well as one count of failing to provide specimen of breath for analysis.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said police found Phillips’ vehicle stopped in the middle of the road with its reverse lights on, and Phillips unconscious in the driver’s seat.

Ms Marsden said police found multiple empty wine bottles, an empty six pack of beer and a Jack Daniel’s box inside the car.

Police had difficulty trying to wake Phillips, who was then unable to walk on his own or answer simple questions.

The court heard he refused to cooperate with police, failing to provide a specimen of breath after he was given three directions to do so.

Ms Marsden said Phillips threatened to forcibly take officer’s firearms and was removing his clothing.

She said his mood was rapidly changing throughout the incident; he would be aggressive and hostile towards police and then start smiling.

Phillips was placed under arrest and taken to the watchhouse, where he was later transported to hospital.

Ms Marsden said police were able to conduct a breath test and Phillips recorded a positive result.

Phillips addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he made no excuses for his actions or behaviour on that day.

“It was grossly abhorrent and shameful,” he said.

He said he had been seeking assistance from Lives Lived Well before the incident and continued to do so.

Mr Schubert said Phillips was lucky he didn’t kill anyone.

Phillips was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

---

Hannah Maree Hickey had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving along Mulgrave St, Gin Gin, at 3pm on July 24.

Hickey pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 22.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Hickey told police she had smoked marijuana the day before.

Hickey addressed Acting Magistrate John Milburn and said this year had been very hard for her.

“I went downhill very quickly,” she said.

“But I have corrected myself and I have done private psychology over the past 12 months to help myself with my future.

“I am in a lot better place than I have been previously.”

She told the court she had used marijuana but not to the same extent she used to.

She said she was seeking outside help for her drug use.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.

