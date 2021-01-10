NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week. Picture: iStock

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week. Picture: iStock

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Christopher Michael Whitley had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Clanfield St, Berserker, at 12.40pm on September 15, 2020.

Whitley pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 5.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said Whitley told police he had consumed a quarter of ice that weekend.

Whitley addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he had moved back to Monto to get off meth.

He said it had worked for him in the past and he was off the drug for four months before moving to Rockhampton and went “downhill” when COVID-19 started.

He was fined $500, disqualified from driving for two months with a traffic conviction recorded.

---

Lochlan Connor Griffin, 19, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .08 when he crashed his vehicle into a ditch off Bowlin Rd, Port Curtis, after 8pm on October 24, 2020.

Griffin pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7 to one count each of drink-driving, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving unaccompanied while holding a class C learner licence.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Griffin was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time and held a learner licence.

Ms Marsden said checks revealed the vehicle’s registration was cancelled, resulting in the vehicle also being uninsured.

She said Griffin told police he had been drinking spirits from about 12pm and wasn’t sure how much he had.

Defence lawyer Ignus Schoeman said his client was a social drinker and didn’t have anyone to drive with to get the 100 hours needed for a provisional licence.

Griffin was fined $1100, disqualified from driving for three months and ordered to probation for six months with convictions recorded.

---

George William John Wall, 53, had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Geordie St, Frenchville, at 3.16pm on November 10, 2020.

Wall pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Wall told police he was driving to pick up his daughter when he was intercepted.

Wall addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said he was shocked when he returned a positive indication to having drugs in his system.

He said he hadn’t taken any drugs but was second-hand smoking.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

Nicholas David Richards had a blood-alcohol content reading of .135 when he was intercepted driving a black Harley-Davidson on Bolsover St, Rockhampton, at 11.40pm on December 12, 2020.

Richards pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Richards told police he had one alcoholic drink between 10.30-11.30pm at a Christmas party at Frenchville and was on his way home when intercepted.

Richards addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said the drink was straight whiskey and it was his first drink in about five years, and he knew he shouldn’t have been driving.

He was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

---

John Edward Boulton had a blood-alcohol content reading of .053 when he was intercepted driving along the Dawson Highway at Biloela on November 8, 2020.

Boulton pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 7.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Boulton told police he had consumed three schooners of mid‑strength beer at the Commercial Hotel.

Boulton was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

Clinton Victor Bath, 36, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .05 when he was intercepted driving along Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue, at 9am on December 11, 2020.

Bath pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client worked as an electrician and was unsure if he would keep his job after the offence.

The court heard Bath was not eligible to apply for a work licence.

Ms Harris said her client had been drinking alcohol at the pub the night before and got up for work the next day and felt fine.

She said her client hadn’t made an active effort to drive over the limit.

She said while her client claimed he didn’t have an issue with alcohol, he accepted it had caused issues in his life.

Bath was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month with a traffic conviction recorded.

---

Peter John Robertson had a blood-alcohol content reading of .106 when he was intercepted riding a motorbike on Glenmore Rd, Park Avenue, at 6pm on December 25, 2020.

Robertson pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Robertson told police he had consumed six cans of beer and two glasses of whiskey throughout the day.

Robertson addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he rode his motorbike later that day to find a Christmas present he believed might have been in his car, which was parked at his son’s workplace.

He said the present was not in the car and he was intercepted after leaving the workplace.

“It was a serious error in judgment,” he said.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months with a traffic conviction recorded.

---

Scott Anthony Cowan had methamphetamine, antidepressant and antipsychotic medication in his system when he was intercepted driving along Lakes Creek Rd, Rockhampton, on October 13, 2020.

Cowan pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Cowan had attended an address in Archer St for work and failed a drug screen test, which caused him to become upset and drive off.

Mr Fox said, when intercepted by police, Cowan told officers the work examination had left him light-headed.

He said Cowan told police a friend had given him a cocktail of drugs.

He said Cowan did not have a script for the antidepressant or antipsychotic medication.

Defence lawyer Brendon Selic said prior to the offending, his client had found out his wife was leaving him and taking their children with her.

Mr Selic said the cocktail of drugs was given to his client by a friend to calm him down.

He said his client had started to see a psychologist and now had the children almost full time and was abstaining from alcohol and drugs.

Cowan was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for eight months.

---

Tayla Rae Webb, 20, had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving along Queen Elizabeth Dr, Rockhampton, on November 2, 2020.

Webb pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 8.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Webb told police she had consumed marijuana the previous day.

Webb was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months with a traffic conviction recorded.

