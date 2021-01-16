NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Jamie Allan Mcleod, 23, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .144 when he crashed his vehicle off Razorback Rd, Bouldercombe, about 2.45pm on December 13, 2020.

Mcleod pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

The court heard Mcleod was almost three times the legal limit when he drove his vehicle to the side of an embankment and flipped it on its side.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Mcleod was the sole occupant and did not sustain any injuries.

Sgt Dalton said Mcleod told police he had consumed four heavy beers about one hour prior to the crash.

He said Mcleod told police a kangaroo had jumped out onto the road and he had swerved his vehicle to avoid hitting it.

Mcleod was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

---

Robert David Bowen had a blood-alcohol content reading of .066 when he was intercepted driving in Gracemere at 4.50pm on December 6, 2020.

Bowen pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 11.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Bowen told police he had consumed three cans of Bundaberg Rum.

Bowen addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he had been out fishing and made a “stupid mistake” and shouldn’t have gotten behind the wheel.

He said he thought he would be all right because he had spaced out his drinks.

He was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

Michael Donald Meiers had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Eagle Heights Rd, Zilzie, at 6.40pm on November 14, 2020.

Meiers pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said Meiers told police he had used meth in the last week.

Meiers was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

