NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Jullian Simon David Howie-West had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Lakes Creek Rd, Rockhampton, about 3pm on November 3, 2020.

Howie-West pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 19.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Howie-West told police he had recently used drugs.

Howie-West was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

---

Kade William Hampson had a blood-alcohol content reading of .043 when he was intercepted driving along Norman Rd, Norman Gardens, about 1.40pm on September 22, 2019.

Hampson pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 20.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Hampson was the holder of a P2 provisional licence and subject to a zero-alcohol limit.

Snr Constable Rumford said Hampson told police he had consumed a large quantity of alcohol the previous evening and into the early hours of that next day.

Hampson was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

---

Guy Raymond Steele, 39, had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along William St, Rockhampton, about 9am on October 19, 2020.

Steele also had meth in his system when he was intercepted driving along Yeppoon Rd about 5pm on November 21.

He pleaded guilty to the two drug-driving charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 21.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Steele, who held a probationary licence, denied any recent drug use when he was intercepted on October 19.

Ms King said Steele was not asked about recent drug use on November 21.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said his client used his licence to travel from Rockhampton to Blackwater to see his children.

Steele was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for 12 months with convictions recorded.

MORE COURT STORIES:

Unlicensed driver breaches bail condition to get chickens

‘That’s our last bud’: Marijuana seized from upset druggie

Man kicks in door of hotel room after being locked out