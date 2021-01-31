Menu
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week. Picture: iStock
Crime

NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

Aden Stokes
31st Jan 2021 4:00 PM
A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court this week.

Josef Simeon Alexander Schlapfer, 20, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .090 when he was intercepted driving along Bolsover St, Rockhampton, at 7.10am on January 9.

Schlapfer pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 28.

Police prosecutor Jess King said Schlapfer told police he had been drinking until about 3am that morning and was driving to the Leichhardt Hotel.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client thought he was okay to drive and was going to get food.

Schlapfer was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Joshua James Hollingsworth had a blood-alcohol content reading of .102 when he was intercepted driving along Norman Rd, Rockhampton, at 6.14am on January 16.

Hollingsworth pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said Hollingsworth told police he had consumed an unknown quantity of bourbon and Coke between 7pm and midnight the day before.

Ms Lane said Hollingsworth was the holder of a provisional licence.

Hollingsworth was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for six months.

Judy Maree Clark had marijuana in her system when she was intercepted driving along McLaughlin St, Rockhampton, at 2.38pm on November 30, 2020.

Clark pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said Clark told police she had smoked marijuana the day before.

Clark was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

James Edward Abraham had methamphetamine in his system when he was intercepted driving along Eriksen St in Svensson Heights, Bundaberg, on October 9, 2020.

Abraham pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 29.

Police prosecutor Helen Lane said Abraham had denied using drugs when questioned by police.

Abraham was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Alcohol and Other Drugs support numbers.
