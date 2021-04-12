Menu
NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week. Picture: iStock
Crime

NAMED: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

Aden Stokes
12th Apr 2021 12:39 PM
A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Talon Reginald Petzler had methamphetamine and marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Cambridge Street, Rockhampton, about 5.40pm on February 2.

Petzler pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 8.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Petzler told police he had recently used drugs, however, not on that day.

When asked by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale if he was doing anything to address his drug use, Petzler responded ‘no’.

Ms Beckinsale told Petzler he should think about addressing his drug use.

“If you are a drug user and you need to drive you are going to get randomly tested and you are going to end up committing this offence,” she said.

“Drugs stay in your system for a very long time, longer than what you may think and longer than what affects you.”

Petzler was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Megan Theresa Howe, 50, had a blood-alcohol content reading of .051 when she was intercepted driving along Moores Creek Road, Rockhampton, about 7.30pm on January 23.

Howe pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 8.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Howe told police she had consumed three cans of XXXX beer prior to being intercepted by police.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Harris said her client, who worked as a clinical nurse, was having drinks after work and did not feel drunk when she went to drive.

Ms Harris said her client hadn’t eaten any food since 10am that day.

She said her client wouldn’t have driven if she had known she was over the limit.

Howe was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gary Peter Somerfield had a blood-alcohol content reading of .063 when he was intercepted driving at 9pm on April 9.

Somerfield pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 9.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Bernard Michael Irwin had a blood-alcohol content reading of .06 when he was intercepted driving.

Irwin pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 9.

The court heard Irwin worked seven days a week as a carpenter and had to travel to various work sites.

He submitted an application for a work licence, which was granted.

He was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for two months.

