Named: Rocky’s drink and drug-drivers

NAME AND SHAME: Drink and drug-drivers who faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week. Picture: iStock

A number of drink and drug-drivers were dealt with in Rockhampton Magistrates Court last week.

Wayne Leslie Walters had marijuana in his system when he was intercepted driving along Knight Street, Park Avenue, at 6pm on February 18.

Walters pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28.

He addressed Magistrate Jason Schubert and said he had a joint one night because he had back spasms and it helped him relax at night to sleep.

“I don’t do it every night,” he said.

“I have seen a doctor since and am now on an opioid to help me sleep.

“I am sorry it was in my system.”

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Peta Elizabeth Boots had methamphetamine, as well as other drugs, in her system when she was approached by police while parked on the side of the Landsborough Highway, Longreach, on October 26, 2020.

Boots pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 28.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Boots told police she had used methamphetamines earlier that night, and that the drug was administered via a syringe.

Defence lawyer Felicity Davis said her client, who was previously employed as a truck driver in the mines, was on a holiday and had travelled from the Northern Territory to Mount Isa and then down to Brisbane and Sunshine Coast to meet up with friends.

Ms Davis said her client had pulled over to have a rest because she had checked out off her hotel in Longreach and still felt tired.

Boots was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Stevie-Lee Towner had a blood-alcohol content reading of .072 when she was intercepted driving along East Street, Rockhampton, at 2am on March 21.

Towner pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said checks had revealed Towner was the holder of a learner New South Wales driver’s licence.

Towner addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said it was a “stupid” decision that she regretted.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Zane Michael Hanna had a blood-alcohol content reading of .041 when he was intercepted driving along Yeppoon Road at 10.57pm on March 26.

Hanna pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Hanna, who was the holder of a provisional licence, was stopped for a speeding offence, where he was recorded driving at 139km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Sergeant Cullen said Hanna told police he had consumed four Carlton mid strength cans between 9–10.30pm that night.

Hanna was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for three months.

Helen Jeanine Mackay had a blood-alcohol content reading of .060 when she was intercepted driving along Gladstone Road, Rockhampton, at 6.45am on March 20.

Mackay pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Mackay told police she had drinks the night before, with her last drink consumed about midnight.

Mackay submitted to the court an application for a restricted work licence, which was granted by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

She was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

David Roberto Marawa had a blood-alcohol content reading of .026 and was unlicensed when he was intercepted driving along Lakes Creek Road, Rockhampton, at 1.25am on April 10.

Marawa pleaded guilty to the two charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 29.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kellie Cullen said Marawa told police he had a Fijian licence that wasn’t in his possession.

Sergeant Cullen said after returning a positive breath test, Marawa was escorted to his home by police, where he produced an expired probationary Fijian licence.

She said he told police he was unaware his licence was expired and believed he was licenced when he was driving.

She said he told police he had three shots of vodka before driving to the service station to purchase food items.

Marawa addressed Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale and said he worked at the meat works and would send money to his family in Fiji.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.