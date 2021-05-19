Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
They are charged with the murder of Fraser Coast personal trainer Mark Carson. Here’s how their first court hearing unfolded.
They are charged with the murder of Fraser Coast personal trainer Mark Carson. Here’s how their first court hearing unfolded.
News

Tears and tension as couple accused of murder faces court

Carlie Walker
19th May 2021 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Six weeks after Pacific Haven personal trainer Mark Carson was found dead in his home, the couple charged with his murder has faced court for the first time.

Toni Leanne Peacock, Mr Carson's 40-year-old former partner, and her new partner, Cooper Lindsay Millard, 42, were arrested on Tuesday.

The families of Mr Carson and both accused filled the gallery in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday, making for a tense atmosphere. 

Ms Peacock, who appeared via video link, shed tears and was visibly distressed - at one point screaming 'no' after learning she was not eligible to apply for bail and would remain in custody until the next court date in July. 

Alleged murder victim Mark Carson.
Alleged murder victim Mark Carson.

The same news had just been delivered to Mr Cooper, who with nails painted black, rested his head in his hands and listened as it was explained to him that only the supreme court, where the murder charge would ultimately be dealt with, could hear a bail application.

No new details were read out about the alleged offending.

Police will allege the couple attended Mr Carson's home on the morning of April 3 and an altercation took place.

Officers were called to the scene and found Mr Carson deceased.

The accused couple is due back in court on July 5.

 

Originally published as NAMED: Tears, tension as couple accused of murder faces court

court crime fccourt murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highs and heartbreak for CQ competitors at nationals

        Premium Content Highs and heartbreak for CQ competitors at nationals

        Sport Four members of Extreme Trampoline CQ were part of the Queensland team.

        • 19th May 2021 1:00 PM
        Police officers screamed at by drunk Rocky man

        Premium Content Police officers screamed at by drunk Rocky man

        Crime He ran from police and paramedics prior to being transported to hospital.

        • 19th May 2021 12:00 PM
        Fake email scam also targets Rockhampton councillors

        Premium Content Fake email scam also targets Rockhampton councillors

        News “We need to send the message it’s not okay to use social media as a weapon against...

        ‘Concerned’: LSC seeks more answers about waste facility

        Premium Content ‘Concerned’: LSC seeks more answers about waste facility

        News “I’m still extremely concerned about overland flow and the potential impacts on...