NAMED: Who starred in Frenchville’s FFA Cup thriller

Frenchville’s Owen Mcilwraith was rock solid at centre back in the FFA Cup game against Magpies Crusaders United on Saturday night.

They didn’t get the win, but Frenchville won plenty of fans with their spirited showing in their FFA Cup showdown on Saturday night.

The Rockhampton outfit went down 1-nil to Queensland National Premier League team, Magpies Crusaders United, in an overtime thriller at Ryan Park.

The visitors scored the winning goal in the first half of extra time after the teams could not be separated after 90 minutes of regulation time.

Frenchville coach Mat Wust said he could not have been prouder of his team’s performance.

“I think we gave them one hell of a scare,” he declared. “We probably even surprised ourselves with how well we went.

“It was a cracker of a game, and a number of people said they couldn’t work out which was the NPL team out there.

“The boys dug really deep; they stuck together and worked hard for each other.”

Frechville player Shane Lubbe played a big role on Saturday night.

Wust said every one of his players executed their role to a tee but there were several who earned special mention, among them Sam Reynolds who shone in a different position.

“Sam’s work rate was phenomenal. He normally plays at right back, but I played him up front on Saturday.

“He held up the ball well for us, he pressed high and hard and won the ball back numerous times.

“I think I might have found a new spot for him.

“Owen Mcilwraith had a great game at centre back. He was so strong and won so many balls it was incredible.

“Daniel Trimm was playing his first game back after hurting his knee four weeks ago. For him to play like he did after a month off was amazing, and he played the full 120 for us.

“Shane Lubbe also had a fantastic game at right back.”

Wust said the impressive FFA Cup campaign would have the team primed for the remainder of the CQ Premier League season.

“This will give the boys plenty of confidence knowing how well they can play and how hard they can push,” he said.