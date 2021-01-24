NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

These people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink or drug-driving.

Kristopher Allan John Cooke, 41, was stopped for a random breath test on Rockhampton’s East St at 10.40am on New Year’s Day.

He returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.054.

The court was told that Cooke, a plant operator who was currently unemployed, had no history of a like nature in the past five years.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined Cooke $350 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

Kim Dawn Mcrae, 31, returned a positive to methamphetamine after she was intercepted by police at Emu Park on October 28.

She told police that she’d had friends around who were using the drug but she denied that she had.

The court was told that Mcrae had a previous offence of a like nature in 2019.

Magistrate Jason Schubert fined her $550 and disqualified her from driving for four months.

