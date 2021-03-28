NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught
The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink or drug-driving.
Scott Patrick Matheson’s driver’s licence was expired when he was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Mulambin Road on March 5.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences.
The court was told that Matheson had returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 which Magistrate Cameron Press described as “high and dangerous.”
Matheson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.
Rebekah Elizabeth Kelk, 36, returned a reading of 0.132 after she was caught driving on Yeppoon’s John Street, at 11.15pm on March 5.
The court heard that Kelk had a previous similar offence in 2019.
Kelk told Magistrate Cameron Press that she had let herself and her family down “quite disgustingly.”
Mr Press fined her $700 and disqualified her from driving for eight months.
Jordan Rafael Barrett Legaspi, 23, was caught drug-driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road on January 26.
He returned a positive to cannabis after police intercepted him about 1.43am.
Legaspi was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.
