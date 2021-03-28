Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police conduct a random breath testing operation. Picture Glenn Hampson.
Police conduct a random breath testing operation. Picture Glenn Hampson.
News

NAMED: Yeppoon drink and drug-drivers caught

Darryn Nufer
28th Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The following people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to drink or drug-driving.

Scott Patrick Matheson’s driver’s licence was expired when he was caught drink-driving on Yeppoon’s Mulambin Road on March 5.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to both offences.

The court was told that Matheson had returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 which Magistrate Cameron Press described as “high and dangerous.”

Matheson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Rebekah Elizabeth Kelk, 36, returned a reading of 0.132 after she was caught driving on Yeppoon’s John Street, at 11.15pm on March 5.

The court heard that Kelk had a previous similar offence in 2019.

Kelk told Magistrate Cameron Press that she had let herself and her family down “quite disgustingly.”

Mr Press fined her $700 and disqualified her from driving for eight months.

Jordan Rafael Barrett Legaspi, 23, was caught drug-driving on Yeppoon’s Farnborough Road on January 26.

He returned a positive to cannabis after police intercepted him about 1.43am.

Legaspi was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

DISGRACE: 11 drink-drivers front Yeppoon court in one day

NAMED: Latest drug, drink-drivers to front Yeppoon court

Former CQ miner busted with 17 cannabis plants

tmbcourt yeppoon drink-drivers yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        Premium Content Man injured in two-vehicle smash

        News He has been transported to hospital with a head injury.

        UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Premium Content UPDATE: Person in hospital after motorcycle crash

        Breaking The crash reportedly occurred on the Capricorn Coast.

        GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Premium Content GALLERY: 150 players on court at Rocky Open Age

        Tennis World-ranked player among those in action at Rockhampton Regional Tennis Centre.

        Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Premium Content Students learn natural disaster survival skills

        Education Carinity Education Rockhampton students learn how to hunt, make fires, build...