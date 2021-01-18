Menu
A Roadside Breath Testing operation in action. Picture: Alix Sweeney.
News

NAMED: Yeppoon drink-drivers caught

Darryn Nufer
18th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
These people pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drink-driving.

Beau Patrick Mathews, 22, blew almost four times the legal limit when he was caught driving on Yeppoon’s Braithwaite St on December 12.

His blood alcohol reading was 0.180.

Representing himself in court, Mathews, who had a very limited traffic history, told Magistrate Jason Schubert that his decision to drive after being at the pub was “very stupid”.

Mr Schubert fined Mathews $1200 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

Scott Healy, 35, appeared in court via video link from custody.

The court heard Healy came to the attention of police on Rockhampton Rd on October 12.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.072.

Magistrate Jason Schubert was told Healy had a nine-page traffic history which included a drug-driving offence in 2019 which resulted in a fine.

For his latest drink-driving blunder, Healy was fined $550 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Mark Norris, 47, was stopped by police on the Scenic Highway at Yeppoon on December 26.

He recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.102.

The court was told Norris had a limited traffic history with no similar offending.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.

