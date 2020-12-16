NAMED: Yeppoon drink-drivers face the music in court

SEVERAL drink-drivers have paid the price for their offending after facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week.

Here are those who pleaded guilty:

Ian Richard Sullivan, 70, was followed by an off-duty police officer at Yeppoon on November 11.

The officer had noticed Sullivan driving erratically.

When intercepted at 11.10pm, Sullivan told police he had consumed 10 beers before driving from his Keppel Sands residence to Rockhampton.

A police officer asked Sullivan if he knew where he was.

In court, Sullivan was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for seven months.

Jonathon Edward Stapleton, 44, was picked up by police who were patrolling Yeppoon Rd at 2am on November 10.

He was intercepted for a registration and licence check but after submitting to a RBT, Stapleton blew 0.088.

In court he was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for four months.

He was granted a restricted licence for his work as a security guard.

Mark John Davenport, 24, gave himself up to police who were investigating a disturbance at Yeppoon’s Rawlings St on November 29.

He provided officers with a version of events and said he had just driven from Tanby Rd to Rawlings St.

During an RBT, Davenport blew 0.064.

In court, he was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for three months.

MORE YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

Emu Park resort groundskeeper struck victim in throat

RAV 4 driver shocked at two-year disqualification

Druggie mum gets another chance to stay out of jail