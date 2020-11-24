Names revealed for new MTB trails at Mount Morgan

THE NAMES of the trails for the Mount Morgan Mountain Bike Trail Network have been declared, following consultation with stakeholders.

Consultation was undertaken by Rockhampton Regional Council’s economic arm, Advance Rockhampton, with the Gangulu Elders and the Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club.

The $600,000 project is scheduled for April 2021, with Bellequip allocated as the contractor.

The 25km single track mountain bike trails are suitable for a range of rider skills, offering a variety of rider experiences through the natural landscape and setting.

The names of the trails are said to reflect the township’s culture, history and people while appealing to mountain bike enthusiasts.

Waterfront trail – The Gangulu Trail (provides respect to the local indigenous people)

Trail A – The Bungoona Trail (the Gangulu name for where Mount Morgan was built)

Trail B – Miners Mercy (acknowledges the mining background of Mount Morgan)

Trail C – Mundagarra (the Gangulu creation spirit which created the Dee River)

Trail D – Cutters Run (connects mining history, Morgan Street and the mountain bike trails)

The project has been funded by the State Government’s Works for Queensland program.

The project is part of the Advance Mount Morgan program, endorsed and created by Rockhampton Regional Council.