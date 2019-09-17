Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay St.
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay St.
News

Names shortlisted for gallery

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 1:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROCKHAMPTON Museum of Art, Rex Gallery Rockhampton and Thozet Art Gallery are all possible options to name the new art gallery on Quay St.

Rockhampton Regional Council’s media coordinator Matthew Mansfield presented a report to council at the meeting today with the shortlisted names.

Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln.
Rockhampton Art Gallery view from Quay Ln.

The $31.5million venue is due to be constructed by mid-2021 however a name is needed soon for marketing and branding to proceed.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said a journey of consultation had begun with the community after three potential names were shortlis

Rockhampton Museum of Art

Simple and contains all the key elements – the location and both museum and art (in line with best practice, this speaks to an international audience).

Rex Gallery Rockhampton

In honour of Rex Pilbeam. This name strikes a chord with Rockhampton residents and provides a bookend for Quay Street / Victoria Parade with the Pilbeam Theatre.

By including “Rockhampton” in the word it also allows branding to have instant recognition when it’s used in out of region collateral.

Thozet Art Gallery

A French political refugee who fled Europe for Australia in the 1850s, Anthelme Thozet was an engineer and botanical collector. He has a strong history associated with donating plant specimens from around the Rockhampton region.

The name has strong local appeal and is an opportunity to tell the story of one of Rockhampton’s historical figures.

Results of the community feedback will be presented back to council.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Meares to claim her most important title … mum

    premium_icon Meares to claim her most important title … mum

    News Olympic gold medallist Anna Meares and Australia’s national sprint cycling coach Nick Flyger say they are overjoyed as they prepare to become parents next year.

    Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    premium_icon Landmark decision in fishers verse Gladstone Ports Corp

    Business Rockhampton-based Supreme Court Justice Graeme Crow has handed down a landmark...

    Two factors leading to the region’s stellar super result

    premium_icon Two factors leading to the region’s stellar super result

    News Capricornia ranked above QLD average with two towns leading the way

    SURPRISE: How hear to brand new music live

    premium_icon SURPRISE: How hear to brand new music live

    News With full bellies, food and wine festival goers could be treated to something...

    • 17th Sep 2019 1:18 PM