Teacher adds drive to KAP campaign

HERALDING a "new era" of the Katter's Australian Party, newly minted candidate for Herbert Nanette Radeck wants to use her decades of teaching experience to future proof North Queensland.

Arriving at yesterday's media event in a motorcade of classic Holdens, Ms Radeck said she was ready to shake up the race for Australia's most marginal seat.

After 26 years working as a high school teacher in regional Queensland, the UK and Zimbabwe, Ms Radeck hopes to progress the KAP's creep into the North's metro centres.

"I've worked in regional schools in Queensland for the majority of my career," she said. "I've got this world perspective that I think will be so beneficial for what we're trying to do as a political party."

Ms Radeck said she would use the upcoming school holidays to develop new policies in areas the KAP has not traditionally focused on.

"Education is my passion and area of expertise," she said. "When I was a girl here growing up in Townsville, I felt the energy and the excitement of the city, there was work, there were apprenticeships being offered, people were going to the university … but I don't feel that any more and I think our young people don't either.

"It's no surprise that we have a high crime rate when we've got unemployment almost double the national average."

Ms Radeck said she would also fight to deliver "nation building" infrastructure to Townsville.

"The reason that North Queenslanders are talking about separatism, regardless of their political persuasions, is because we are not getting enough, we are being neglected," she said. "We've given the ALP a chance, we've given the LNP a chance, I think it's now time for the KAP to have that chance, to take the power and take the North forward."

Ms Radeck said she had been considering a shift into politics for some time after meeting KAP members through her work as secretary of the North Queensland State Alliance.

She said her decision to join the party was influenced by the KAP executive dumping Senator Fraser Anning over his draft Bill referring to "non-European" Australians.

"The KAP is not a racist party and it was his draft bill that upset the party," she said.

Ms Radeck will challenge Labor MP Cathy O'Toole and LNP candidate Phillip Thompson.