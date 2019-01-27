Osaka sets menacing trend in bid to emulate Serena

Refreshingly uncomplicated, Naomi Osaka will adhere to a life-long motto - to go with the flow - as she bids to emulate Serena Williams at the French Open in May

The newly-minted world No 1 will attempt to become the first player since Williams in 2014-15 to lift the US, Australian and French Open crowns in succession.

With tense Melbourne Park victory over Petra Kvitova, Osaka will enter Roland Garros as one of the title contenders despite a modest record in Paris, where she's never bettered the third round.

The baseliner has made a habit of producing grand slam quantum leaps.

She'd never advanced beyond the US Open's third round - and then won it.

Her best result at Melbourne Park was a fourth-round finish before Saturday's victory.

Former world No 1 Jim Courier believes Osaka is still capable of vast improvement - a shuddering thought for the rest of the locker-room.

"There is a lot of room for her to get even better than she already is," Courier said on Channel Nine.

"There is a lot that can improve in her game and that should be scary for the rest of the tour, because this time next year, I suspect that her coach and team will have her even more sound and difficult.

"The second serve should be on average a little heavier, and I think she should be very confident in herself.

Australian Open 2019 women’s champion Naomi Osaka celebratea her second Grand Slam title

"She didn't win one single point at the net. She won all of them from the baseline. That is a huge area for her to explore and take advantage of her great weaponry."

Asked about her aspirations for the rest of 2018, the 21-year-old said: "For me, my goals are always winning tournaments.

"I would assume my next goal is to win the next tournament I play.

"Like, I'm going to have to play Indian Wells again. Of course, I'd love to win that again and then play Miami and hopefully win that.

"I think people that can win Indian Wells and Miami back-to-back, it's usually the best players in the world.

"That would be my next goal. Yeah, I feel like I'm going with the flow. That's sort of been my motto my whole life."

Ranked No 72 last season, Osaka has made staggering headway under Williams' former hitting partner Sascha Bajin.

Naomi Osaka of Japan kisses the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup following victory in her Women's Singles Final match against Petra Kvitova

"Yeah, mentally we grow up a year every day," she said.

"It still hasn't sunk in yet.

"I think for everyone, it's (an ambition) to win grand slams and to be No 1.

"So, yeah, of course those were two very big motivating factors.

"After I won the US Open, for me, I always thought that I wouldn't care about rankings if I was just able to get into the tournament without having to play 'qualies.'

"People were talking about being No 1 if I win this tournament. I was able to accomplish that. But the ranking was never my real goal, it was just to win this tournament."