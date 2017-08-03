26°
NAPLAN 2017: State primary schools mix it with the best

Emmaline Stigwood | 3rd Aug 2017 5:49 AM

Local Real Estate

PRIVATE colleges have dominated Queensland high school NAPLAN results, taking out nine of the top 10 positions this year.

However, state primary schools are up there with the best in Queensland.

The Courier-Mail analysed data released yesterday by the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority, ranking schools by the cumulative mean score they received across all five NAPLAN tests in each year with more than 20 students.

Nine of the top 10 performing Queensland schools in years 7 and 9 were private schools with the selective Brisbane State High the only public school in the list.

St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School at Corinda received the strongest results in senior years, followed by Brisbane Girls Grammar, Brisbane Boys Grammar and Brisbane State High.

In comparison, five state primary schools were in the top 10 performers with Ashgrove State School finishing second for Year 3 results. MacGregor State School also posted strong results in years 3 and 5.

St Margaret's Anglican Girls' School topped the Year 3 results and Brisbane Grammar School led the Year 5s, with Townsville Grammar School rocketing up into third spot.

 

The best performing non-selective state high school was Mansfield State High, its Year 7 cohort jumped to 12th in the state.

Every NAPLAN-enrolled Year 7 student was at or above the national average for numeracy and two-thirds were in the top two bands.

Mansfield High executive principal Karen Tanks said hard work was paying off with the school more popular than ever.

Mrs Tanks said she had accepted 33 students in the past term and families were coming from overseas and across Australia.

"There is absolutely something magical happening at our school and it is hard work from teachers and students and parents," she said.

"We don't have scholarships and we don't select students. We are just an ordinary school doing extraordinary things."

She pointed to the school's strong writing results, which buck the state trend, and said a special numeracy and literacy team worked with each student to achieve their best.

Independent Schools Queensland executive director David Robertson congratulated its schools "on their contribution to lifting and extending the learning outcomes of Queensland students".

"What Queensland is seeing is a positive trend of fewer primary school children in the lower achievement bands and more in the higher bands over time," he said

"This is the type of improvement independent schools are continually aiming for; to accelerate and elevate student learning and progress."

Education Minister Kate Jones said comparing the private and public sectors was unfair given state schools did the heavy lifting to educate disadvantaged students.

"When you are comparing select-entry schools that choose who come in with schools that welcome all students that live in their local area, there is a always going to be a difference," she said.

"We have seen continued improvement in state schools and there are more parents than ever choosing a state high school education for their children."

Ms Jones said the State Government had allocated a record $9.8 billion to education in the 2017-18 budget, which is up from $9 billion in 2015-2016, and employed more than 3095 extra teachers and teacher aides to improve education in Queensland state schools.

 

Additional reporting Madura McCormack

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks education naplan

