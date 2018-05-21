NAPLAN 'can't tell you how amazingly special you are'

TEACHING LIFE: Chloe Nugent decided to write her students a note before they started the nationwide NAPLAN test.

PORING over a book centred around a university lecturer making a huge difference to students' lives, Chloe Nugent realised she wanted to be a teacher.

A teacher of the primary school variety to be exact.

Now in her fifth year of teaching in Rockhampton, Miss Nugent has taken on the lessons of the book which led her into her career and is making a difference to her students.

Specifically when it comes to NAPLAN.

The Year 3 teacher who works at a North Rockhampton school decided to put pen to paper last week and write her students a note before they started the nationwide NAPLAN test - which broadly reflects important aspects of literacy and numeracy in the Australian curriculum adopted by each state or territory.

The letter reminded students that the test did not assess all of what makes each student "exceptional and unique” and went on to explain that they all had wonderful attributes which could not be tested.

Miss Nugent said she made the decision to send the letters because she wanted the students to know they all possessed attributes which made them special.

"I thought it was important to let them know how wonderful they are and what I get to see daily,” she said.

"Every day I get to come to school with these beautiful children and watch them grow and learn.

"It is very satisfying to watch students get something they once struggled with, and knowing that I am making a difference.”

Miss Nugent believed the letter made a difference to the student, along with the encouragement they received from the school.

"Our principal and deputy principal came to all the grade three and five classes to wish them luck and encourage them to do their best, so I was just following their lead; supporting the students and encouraging them to do their best because, no matter what the outcome, they are all wonderful individuals,” she said.

"I received an outpouring of positivity from the parents of the students. I believe they appreciated it very much and it was nice to be able to express to them how valued their student is at our school.”

The letter which was sent out read:

My dearest students,

Tomorrow you will sit your first NAPLAN test. Before you take this test, there is something very important for you to know:

This test does not assess all of what makes each of you exceptional and unique.

The people who score this test don't know that some of you love to sing, are good at drawing or can teach others how to use a computer.

They don't know that some of you speak two languages or that your smile and laughter can brighten the darkest day.

They have not seen the way that some of you can dance with grace or speak confidently to a large group.

They do not know that you are an excellent friend and those friends count on you to be there for them when they are sad.

They don't know that you love to read or tell jokes.

They do not know that you participate in sports, help out at home or that you play with your little brother, sister or cousins. They do not know that you are caring, thoughtful, funny and that every day you do your best.

Because these attributes cannot be tested.

The scores you get from this test will tell you how you did on that day but they will not tell you everything.

They can't tell you that you have improved on something you once found difficult.

There are many ways of being smart.

You are smart! You are enough! You brighten my day every time you walk into our classroom. They can't tell you how amazingly special you are.

So come to school ready to do your best for the NAPLAN test and remember there is no one way to 'test' all the amazing and wonderful things that make you, YOU!

Love always,

Miss Nugent.