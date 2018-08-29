NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

WITH the release of the national NAPLAN scores on Tuesday, schools across Central Queensland are anxiously awaiting their individual results.

With a noticeable improvement in reading and spelling across all levels throughout the state, the schools are hoping to see those statistics reflected in their students' scores.

Headmaster of Heights College, Darren Lawson has expectations of a big improvement in mathematics.

"We've had a bit of a look and they've all done reasonable well,” Mr Lawson said.

"I think we're above the state average in 19 of the 20 areas and I think we got our highest ever results in year nine maths so we are very pleased with that.”

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

Students from Heights College, Mackinaly Carr and Aishwariya Manikandan, were feeling confident about their results.

"I'm not really nervous about getting them,” Mackinaly said.

"To be honest I don't remember that much of it.

"I think I went alright.”

For Aishwariya, who plans on studying medicine at university, the three days of testing were a good way to prepare her for higher education.

"It's good because it prepares you for secondary school,” she said.