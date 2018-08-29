Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FEELING CONFIDENT: Year 9 students from Heights College Aishwariya Manikandan and Mackinlay Carr.
FEELING CONFIDENT: Year 9 students from Heights College Aishwariya Manikandan and Mackinlay Carr. Maddelin McCosker
News

NAPLAN: CQ Schools waiting to see students' results

Maddelin McCosker
by
29th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH the release of the national NAPLAN scores on Tuesday, schools across Central Queensland are anxiously awaiting their individual results.

With a noticeable improvement in reading and spelling across all levels throughout the state, the schools are hoping to see those statistics reflected in their students' scores.

Headmaster of Heights College, Darren Lawson has expectations of a big improvement in mathematics.

"We've had a bit of a look and they've all done reasonable well,” Mr Lawson said.

"I think we're above the state average in 19 of the 20 areas and I think we got our highest ever results in year nine maths so we are very pleased with that.”

NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker

Students from Heights College, Mackinaly Carr and Aishwariya Manikandan, were feeling confident about their results.

"I'm not really nervous about getting them,” Mackinaly said.

"To be honest I don't remember that much of it.

"I think I went alright.”

For Aishwariya, who plans on studying medicine at university, the three days of testing were a good way to prepare her for higher education.

"It's good because it prepares you for secondary school,” she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    premium_icon Layer of mud behind $2 million Rocky boat ramp blowout

    Council News The project took an extra eight months to complete

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

    premium_icon Teenage boy accused of raping younger girlfriend

    Crime The girl said "stop, get off me” after about two minutes

    • 29th Aug 2018 1:00 AM
    CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    premium_icon CQUni officially appoints new Vice-Chancellor and President

    News Introducing the man stepping into the big shoes of Prof Scott Bowman

    REVEALED: The CQ builder that took home three major awards

    premium_icon REVEALED: The CQ builder that took home three major awards

    News CQ construction company takes home three major awards

    Local Partners