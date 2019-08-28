NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed

THE Rockhampton Grammar School ranked the highest in the 2019 NAPLAN results for the region - they were the only Central Queensland school to rank under 100 for the state.

The school ranked the highest in both high school and primary school results.

In the high school category they ranked more than 30 positions above any other Central Queensland school. While in the primary category they were positioned more than 150 ranks higher.

Frenchville State School was the next closest in the primary school NAPLAN results for the region, ranking 253 in the state.

Frenchville State School principal Katrina Jones said the result was proof the school was on the "right track”.

"It's not about preparing for a test it's about quality teaching every day and following the curriculum,” Mrs Jones said.

"It comes down to quality teaching every day.”

This year is Mrs Jones first NAPLAN test at the school after starting in term two. She was happy to hear the school ranked second in Central Queensland.

Schools have been compared across the state and Central Queensland schools are listed from best to worst below:

91) The Rockhampton Grammar School

253) Frenchville State School

263) St Benedict's Catholic Primary School - Yeppoon

272) Heights College - Norman Gardens

290) St Peter's Catholic Primary School - Rockhampton

297) Farnborough State School

347) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Biloela

368) Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Yeppoon

373) Bouldercombe State School

457) St Brigid's Catholic Primary School - Emerald

466) St Mary's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton

494) St Anthony's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton

545) St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - Emerald

566) Emerald State School

618) Denison State School - Emerald

645) Emerald North State School

650) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Wandal

705) St Paul's Catholic Primary School - Gracemere

706) Taranganba State School

752) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton

797) Yeppoon State School

808) Capricornia School of Distance Education

895) Crescent Lagoon State School - West Rockhampton

899) Mount Archer State School

1006) Parkhurst State School

1070) Waraburra State School - Gracemere

1074) Mount Morgan Central State School

1042) Gracemere State School