NAPLAN: CQ's best to lowest primary school results revealed
THE Rockhampton Grammar School ranked the highest in the 2019 NAPLAN results for the region - they were the only Central Queensland school to rank under 100 for the state.
The school ranked the highest in both high school and primary school results.
In the high school category they ranked more than 30 positions above any other Central Queensland school. While in the primary category they were positioned more than 150 ranks higher.
Frenchville State School was the next closest in the primary school NAPLAN results for the region, ranking 253 in the state.
Frenchville State School principal Katrina Jones said the result was proof the school was on the "right track”.
"It's not about preparing for a test it's about quality teaching every day and following the curriculum,” Mrs Jones said.
"It comes down to quality teaching every day.”
This year is Mrs Jones first NAPLAN test at the school after starting in term two. She was happy to hear the school ranked second in Central Queensland.
Schools have been compared across the state and Central Queensland schools are listed from best to worst below:
91) The Rockhampton Grammar School
253) Frenchville State School
263) St Benedict's Catholic Primary School - Yeppoon
272) Heights College - Norman Gardens
290) St Peter's Catholic Primary School - Rockhampton
297) Farnborough State School
347) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Biloela
368) Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School - Yeppoon
373) Bouldercombe State School
457) St Brigid's Catholic Primary School - Emerald
466) St Mary's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton
494) St Anthony's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton
545) St Patrick's Catholic Primary School - Emerald
566) Emerald State School
618) Denison State School - Emerald
645) Emerald North State School
650) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - Wandal
705) St Paul's Catholic Primary School - Gracemere
706) Taranganba State School
752) St Joseph's Catholic Primary School - North Rockhampton
797) Yeppoon State School
808) Capricornia School of Distance Education
895) Crescent Lagoon State School - West Rockhampton
899) Mount Archer State School
1006) Parkhurst State School
1070) Waraburra State School - Gracemere
1074) Mount Morgan Central State School
1042) Gracemere State School