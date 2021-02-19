Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

NASA lands rover on Mars

by Jack Gramenz
19th Feb 2021 7:48 AM

 

NASA has successfully landed its Perseverance rover on Mars.

The rover was launched from Earth on July 30 last year.

On Friday morning it entered the atmosphere of Mars and touched down on its surface, with word of its success reaching Earth just before 8am AEDT.

It beamed back its first images a short time later.

 

NASA crew celebrate upon confirmation the rover has touched down on Mars.
NASA crew celebrate upon confirmation the rover has touched down on Mars.

RELATED: Bizarre conditions on $70m holiday

The rover will explore Mars for signs of ancient life on the planet, collecting rock and soil samples to potentially bring back to Earth.

The rover is also carrying a helicopter to help scout around the planet and plot the best paths for the rover to take.

When it's used it will be the first powered flight on Mars.

A visualisation of the Mars rover descending.
A visualisation of the Mars rover descending.

RELATED: US Gov forced to open real X-Files

It's hoped the rover could pave the way for humans to reach Mars, which NASA plans to do in the 2030s.

NASA landed the rover in the Jezero Crater, which spans a 45 kilometre diameter and scientists believe was once home to an ancient river delta, that may have played host to ancient microbial life.

A visualisation of the rover descending. Picture: NASA
A visualisation of the rover descending. Picture: NASA

Previous missions revealed the crater contains clay, which requires water to form.

The rocks in the Jezero Crater could be as old as 3.6 billion years, and it's hoped they'll answer questions about the history Mars.

 

 

 

Originally published as NASA lands rover on Mars

First images beamed back to Earth from Mars via the Perseverance rover. Picture: NASA
First images beamed back to Earth from Mars via the Perseverance rover. Picture: NASA
mars mars rover nasa perseverancem red planet science space

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ businesses rally together to support Cockscomb Veterans

        Premium Content CQ businesses rally together to support Cockscomb Veterans

        News The not-for-profit group has had thousands of dollars in fees waived to help it become compliant.

        Rocky to receive nearly $400k for jobs training

        Premium Content Rocky to receive nearly $400k for jobs training

        Politics More than 2,000 Queenslanders looking for jobs will receive training under the...

        Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

        Premium Content Residents invited to learn about $35m Rocky roadworks

        News There will be three sessions about the road upgrades at Gracemere.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make our community safe

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make our community safe

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.