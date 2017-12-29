Nashville music star warms up for exclusive Rocky gig

The stage and seating area was almost ready at the Great Western Hotel this afternoon in the lead-up the Rockin Rocky event which starts tonight.

The stage and seating area was almost ready at the Great Western Hotel this afternoon in the lead-up the Rockin Rocky event which starts tonight. Shayla Bulloch

TEN months worth of hard work was finally taking shape this afternoon as Rockin' Rocky artists strummed it out at their sound checks.

The three-day event held at the Great Western is set to be a huge hit, with general manager Beau Thomas expecting more than 6000 people to walk through the gates starting at 4pm this afternoon.

Country music mega-stars will take the stage including The McClymonts, James Johnston, Nashville singer Morgan Evans and former Great Western Hotel owner and beloved Aussie star, Leigh Kernaghan.

Beau had always wanted to bring back a big event for regional and central Queenslanders in the New Year period and was glad his vision was taking shape.

Beau Thomas from the Great Western Hotel talking about Rockin Rocky (their New Year's Eve event). Chris Ison ROK010917cgreatwester

With extensive experience in large events throughout Queensland, Beau targeted the "drive market” within a 600km radius of Rocky as well as local country music fanatics.

"I really aimed to bring people from all over Queensland to the centre of it all so they could let their hair down for the weekend with great entertainment and a cold beer,” he said.

Numerous people attending the event were from surrounding areas which Beau said was a great sign for the Rocky region.

With gates opening at 4pm, CQ Eat St markets will be kicking off outside the arena with a kids carnival area all for just $2 entry.

The main event will start at 6pm with support acts including Missy Lancaster and The Wolfe Brothers warming the crowd up for "our boy from the bush”, Leigh Kernaghan.

The country music star previously owned of The Great Western Hotel and Beau said he "gets a real kick out of coming back” to the Beef Capital.

"For Leigh to keep coming back is great,” Beau said.

"He has been really impressed with the work done since he was last here and there's more plans for works we are excited to tell him about too.”

Tomorrow night Beau said fans could expect a star-studded line-up including rising star, James Johnston.

"James is breaking into the country scene and has some big things happening next year,” he said.

"So we thought we would get him on the line-up while we still could.”

Morgan Evans will perform at Rockin Rocky later this year. Contributed

The McClymonts are also set to grace the stage tomorrow night followed by a national exclusive performance from Morgan Evans.

Beau was ecstatic to score the former Australia country star who now called Nashville home in his only performance in the country this trip.

"He is honeymooning in Australia with his wife at the moment so we are really excited to have him here for the whole three days,” he said.

Last but not least, the "one and only” PBR will be back on New Years Eve in a sold-out event.

EXCITING: Canadian cowboy will be one of the riders at the PBR event at Great Western Hotel during Rockin Rocky on New Year's Eve. Contributed

Beau said it was great to bring back the event to the biggest night of the year and was thrilled the show was already packed.

He said all the artists were thrilled to be back in Rocky with all of them performing in the region previously.

Tickets are still available for the Rockin' Rocky event tonight and tomorrow night from their website.

CQ Eat St Markets starts at 4pm every day, the main doors open at 6pm with support acts starting at 7pm.