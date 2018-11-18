Menu
Queensland Fire and Emergency Service was called to an accident on the highway.
News

Nasty crash at intersection with New England Highway

by Gerard Walsh
18th Nov 2018 2:35 PM

UPDATE: Two people have been taken by ambulance to Stanthorpe Hospital after a crash on the northern side of Stanthorpe.

A 35-year-old man suffered a rib injury and a 30-year-old woman had a minor cut to the head.

EARLIER 2.30pm: Emergency Services are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the corner of the New England Highway and Mayfair Lane.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters used hydraulic equipment to extricate people from the vehicles.

Emergency services were called to the accident scene near McDonald's Family Restaurant on the northern side of Stanthorpe at 1.37pm Sunday.

The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are on scene.

The first of the two vehicles involved in the accident are currently being loaded on to a tow truck.

