Nasty head gash and some staples can't stop this young gun

Rockhampton Brothers centre Harrison Routley suffered a deep gash to his head in last weekend's semi-final. CONTRIBUTED

RUGBY LEAGUE: Blood and guts.

Harrison Routley spilt plenty of the former and showed plenty of the latter in Rockhampton Brothers' do-or-die semi-final win over Emu Park last week.

It was the 21-year-old's first appearance in an A-grade semi and he was making the most of it.

He was giving it everything before he suffered a sickening gash to the forehead, the result of a head clash in a tackle about 15 minutes from half-time.

Routley was determined to get back out there.

He had the wound stapled and strapped up on the sideline and then donned some headgear so he could finish the game.

He would later get 22 stitches in the wound.

Coach Scott Munns said it was a gutsy effort from Routley, who was one of Brothers best in the 38-16 win.

"He was strong. He didn't hold back, he showed no fear,” Munns said.

"Harrison and Chris Lee, our two young fellas in the centres, really stood up last week and we'll need them to do that again this week.”

Reigning premiers Brothers will take the field in Saturday's semi against minor premiers Yeppoon, who were rolled by a determined Norths outfit in last week's preliminary final.

It was the Seagulls first loss of the season and Munns knows they will be smarting and ready to make amends on Saturday.

But he believes that if Brothers put their best foot forward, they can give it a real shake.

"I'd imagine that having not beaten them all year no one will be expecting us to win so we've got nothing to lose,” he said.

"That will be the message to the boys - let's not die wondering. Let's get into it and have a real crack.”

Munns said Brothers had to be good around the ruck and control the ball.

"We've got to be dominant in the forward pack to allow our backs to do what they can do.

"Yeppoon are a really good side. You can't say we'll watch just one of their players because everyone on their team can hurt you.

"We need to start well. If we can do that we can put them under pressure hopefully.”

ROCKHAMPTON RUGBY LEAGUE SEMIS

Games at Browne Park, Rockhampton

2pm Saturday: U20, Norths v Emu Park

3.30pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers

5pm Saturday: Women, Yeppoon v Emu Park

6.30pm Saturday: A-grade, Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers